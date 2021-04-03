To the editor — I highly appreciate all that Naches Valley High School has done to keep students safe during the pandemic. Even though we have not had any positive cases of COVID-19 at our school, an extra element of safety is never unnecessary.
With how deadly this virus is and with the idea of there being long-lasting consequences, I would feel safer if social distancing was practiced more than it is and ensuring that all staff and students wear a mask at all times possible. Though we, as a younger community are less likely to be affected by COVID, we can spread it. By practicing the guidelines, we add another layer of safety to our families and everyone else.
I know masks are uncomfortable and I know everyone wants to hang out with their friends, but the more people break the guidelines, the longer we have to live in this COVID world. With all that said, please help in putting an end to the virus.
NICOLE ST. MARTIN
Yakima