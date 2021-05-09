To the editor — The Electoral College
How does a democratic republic give a voice to the 49% of its citizens so that it is not always controlled by the 51%/ For a representative democracy, it is the Electoral College. A thought so well thought-through that the framers of the U.S. Constitution adopted it to stand the test of time for the great nation they envisioned we would become.
Without the Electoral College the metro populations would always out-vote the rural populations. For example, 30 states voted for Trump and 20 states voted for Hillary. She won the popular vote by 3 million, but those votes came from three of the most populated counties in our nation. Case in point. Should three counties have more sway than three states? The Electoral College is a system of checks and balances. Leave it alone.
TERRY FEWEL
Zillah