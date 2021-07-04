To the editor — When you're young, you have social skills, but they will diminish as you age, and your enthusiasm will decline. Younger people, even family members, will think you dry, humorless, senile and cynical, and there will seem no grounds for them to like you, so they will endure you.
Younger people will find you narrow-minded and old-fashioned because your aims, ideals and integrity are as archaic as the past in which you lived and the character you developed. Ironically, without realizing they are complimenting you; they will often refer to you as "a character" because you didn't abandon the way you were reared.
If you don't want to appear to age, "change with the times" and disenfranchise what you inherited from those who wanted a better world for you. Allow seamy elements of society and corrupt people to propagate their agenda of devious and debaucheries achievements because, after all, they only want a better way of life for themselves and it's easier if what is right can be camouflaged by false logic and confusion. It's also easier if they can convert others -- one agendum at a time.
Think young. Become a convert. Who knows? You may even be elected to office!
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima