To the editor — The Washington dairy industry wants the public to believe that dairy expansion is good for the economy. On July 13, 2021, the Capital Press printed an article entitled, “U.S. dairy exports continue record growth.”
One of the reasons for this growth, according to the Capital Press, is “a rebuilding of China’s hog industry and a structural change in the hog industry is raising demand for whey for feed.”
In what universe does it make sense to intensively raise corn and hay, truck it to dairy cows that pollute the air and water, truck the milk to processing plants, convert the milk into whey, market the product and ship it halfway around the world so people in China can feed it to pigs?
Isn’t this pretty expensive hog slop? Thanks for reading.
JEAN MENDOZA
White Swan