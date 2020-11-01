To the editor — My husband, Paul, and I would like to thank the Yakima Fire Department for assisting us.
A few weeks ago, we heard a horrible sound in our home, coming out of one of our fire/smoke alarms. When the firefighters arrived, they opened up our doors and windows, and one of them checked to see if we were OK, and they were able to fix the problem.
About two weeks ago, our lights and electricity all went out, and we heard a very loud bang in our back yard. The firefighters checked our home and the area and saw that another neighbor’s tree limbs were lying on the electrical wires and causing all of the problem. They took care of it and stayed another half-hour to be sure we were all OK.
We say a great big thank you to them for making us safe. May God bless them all for all that they do, for others.
PEGI ACKERMAN
Yakima