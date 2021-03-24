June 12, 2020 | Pride flag above Yakima City Hall
A Pride flag hangs among the American flag, Washington state flag and POW/MIA flag over Yakima City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The Yakima City Council also voted 4-3 to allow a Pride flag to fly near City Hall for the month of June, which the council had previously proclaimed “Pride Month.” Voting in favor were Council members Eliana Macias, Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, and Kay Funk. Voting against were Jason White, Patricia Byers, and Brad Hill.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

Thanks to council candidate and first responders

To the editor — I would like to thank Garth McKinney, candidate for the Yakima City Council, for running an advertisement in the Yakima Herald-Republic reminding us all to be safe, wishing us a happy St. Patrick’s Day, and thanking the first responders who work tirelessly to care for us.

It was thoughtful and respectful initiative to take a break from all the political ads I see and run something showing some genuine concern for our citizens.

I also would like to personally thank all of our first responders myself for all that they do for our Valley. You are all appreciated!

VANESSA DE LA FUENTE

Yakima