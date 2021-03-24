Thanks to council candidate and first responders
To the editor — I would like to thank Garth McKinney, candidate for the Yakima City Council, for running an advertisement in the Yakima Herald-Republic reminding us all to be safe, wishing us a happy St. Patrick’s Day, and thanking the first responders who work tirelessly to care for us.
It was thoughtful and respectful initiative to take a break from all the political ads I see and run something showing some genuine concern for our citizens.
I also would like to personally thank all of our first responders myself for all that they do for our Valley. You are all appreciated!
VANESSA DE LA FUENTE
Yakima