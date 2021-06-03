To the editor — I and several friends, with our horses, spent the holiday up at the Nile, sharing the space with motorcycles, 4x4s, side-by-sides and jeeps.
I want to give a huge shout-out to the Naches Ranger District, sheriff's deputies who patrolled the area and the Nile fire and rescue for making your presence known. You helped keep the peace, posted new signs and went to every camp, discussing Leave No Trace and that the forest is for everyone.
Thank you for a job that was exhausting, but well done.
DANA JONES
One of the Purple Sage Riders.
Grandview