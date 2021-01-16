To the editor — I believe the hallmark of a good person, a good relationship, or good situation is that it brings out the best in others. Conversely, individuals, relationships and situations which bring out the worst are clear red flags.
The continued election lies, the recent fevered incitement, and the violent attack on our Capitol with resulting deaths and damage are significant worst moments. President Trump is the common determining element in all of these.
I thank Washington Reps. Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler for voting to impeach Trump. It’s time to stop the worst so we can experience the good -- in all of us.
MARY REYNOLDS
Yakima