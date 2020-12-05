To the editor — I would like to thank Mary Lou Rozdilsky and her board and volunteers for the services they provide through the Yakima Selah Neighborhood Network for seniors who want to stay in their homes.
The assistance is needed now more than ever as most seniors have no choice but to stay in place. The volunteers not only provide rides to appointments for members, but also other assistance as needed. The organization also now arranges for intellectual programs on Zoom and exercise programs as well as opportunities for fellowship, all done with loving grace. Thank you, YSNN.
DELMA TAYER
Selah