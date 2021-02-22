To the editor — I think we should take the time to thank several individuals whose teams and actions resulted in our community here in Yakima moving into Phase 2. If it wasn't for Matt Brown and his COVID team going over all the data since the start of this pandemic as well as the hard work of county Commissioner Amanda McKinney, who took the initiative to correct errors in reporting departments, we might not be in Phase 2.
It is extremely rare that we have such people in office and within our communities whose actions directly result in helping their neighbors, which is us, the community. Their hard work has led to results for us all. Bravo to these ladies and gentlemen.
KENTON GARTRELL
Yakima