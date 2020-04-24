To the editor — During this troubled time, the board of directors, the around-the-clock staff and the homeless thank the many who helped us and recognized the importance of the unique mission at Noah's Ark homeless overnight shelter/service center in Wapato. We are grateful to all, particularly to the many first providers.
We are especially grateful to state Rep. Jeremie Dufault for his request of support to the state Capital Budget Committee for providing $100,000 to address long-delayed critical maintenance.
We are also thankful for the support of so many like the Knights of Columbus No. 1699, Wesley United Methodist Church and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation for operational support to keep our doors open during this crisis, the collaborative partners in the Homeless Network and the Yakama Nation, and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services for their unselfish dedication to our entire Yakima Valley.
We are all truly in this together. We recognize the tireless work by other shelter providers. Donations are still needed to address immediate issues such as hygiene, soap, cleaning supplies, sanitizers and underwear. While you are providing help, please remember Noah's Ark as part of your thoughts and prayers. By working together, we ensure the safety of all.
ALAN HARRIS
President, Generating Hope board of directors
Yakima