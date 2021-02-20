To the editor — I recently had surgery. To say that I was very nervous about the surgery to begin with is an understatement. Add COVID restrictions on top of that … needless to say, I was hesitant.
I want to send a special thank you to Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center in Yakima. The staff was wonderful. The ladies that called to do the pre-op/pre-COVID test, the ladies that checked me in on the day of surgery, the nurses, the ladies that checked on me after the surgery, Spencer, the anesthesiologist, and of course Dr Li.
They were patient while explaining things so I would know what was happening and would feel safe while having it done. They went above and beyond, and I would like to say thank you.
DARLENE NEWPORT
Wapato