To the editor — I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all the Rotarians from Yakima Downtown Rotary, Yakima Southwest Rotary and Yakima Sunrise Rotary along with the Yakima Rotary Trust and Rotary District 5060 for their participation and financial contributions to the new Rotary playground and picnic shelter at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Yakima.
This project was a dream of mine since my president-elect year started in 2019. It is a place that holds a special place in my heart and my family for three generations. I learned to swim there, played with my friends, and went to school next door.
Despite three delays due to COVID-19, over 50 volunteers were finally able to build the playground with strict guidelines in place on Sept. 19. It is a testament to the Rotarians, community members, and city of Yakima Parks Department, who came together to make possible a project that will be enjoyed for generations.
We look forward to the dedication and ribbon cutting when we get the OK from the Health Department. Until then, please enjoy our contribution to a beautiful family community park.
ERIC SILVERS
Past Yakima Downtown Rotary president