To the editor — Besides all the things that happen in the world that are bad, good people and good things happen every day.
I don't know the name of the wonderful lady who saved my little Natily -- a Pomeranian -- from the middle of Wenas Road on June 28. In heavy traffic, she stopped her car in the middle of the road to save her. Know that words cannot say how I feel -- I am so grateful. I would like to know the lady and thank her personally. Also, I would like to thank the other people for stopping their cars while she performed a hero's mission. I thank all of you, and God bless you.
LARRY BRIGGS
Selah