To the editor — Thank you, Yakama Tribal Council for allowing us to sell fireworks this 2021 year and the small committee who pushed to make it happen. Every morning when I enter the homesite of my mother, I am grateful and happy, "Mom we're here, we're gonna make noise again."
Happy memories of years past and new ones to make selling fireworks, having meals and watching our children play. Our stand is all about celebrating and being grateful for each other, the servicemen and women in our family, the community, the neighbors, the excitement and the opportunity to provide for a safe and sane holiday with very limited products this year. Customers return from around the state and those from Oregon and California appreciate our business. We as Native people have suffered great losses in our family, and it's shocking to witness the deaths because of COVID. People, pray for protection and be grateful to be with your family and friends this Fourth of July. We are (almost) all the same, love for family, home, freedom, our jobs, our challenges, God bless you and yours and honor what you have, my mother's land is blessed right now.
JENNIE HONANIE
Wapato