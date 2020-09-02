To the editor — Thank you, Chief Rick Hayes!
Rick, thank you for your years of service as Selah chief of police. I have known you for a long time. When we were young, I would have never thought you would someday be the guy who kept our streets and city safe. But you have done an excellent job for a guy who didn't really even want the position at first.
I also want to thank Mary, Rick Jr. and Willy for all their sacrifice and support to you every day that you walked out the door not knowing if you were coming back. So, thank you sir for a job well done! I wish you well in your future endeavors.
JODY LAKEY
Selah