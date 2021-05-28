Toppenish pumpkin patch 2

To the editor — A month ago my body went into shock. I was put into a medically induced coma for two weeks to save my failing systems. I had lost a third of my muscle mass and 51 pounds. I couldn't sit up in the bed myself much less stand.

After that I was sent to rehab. I was so bad my wife ordered a wheelchair and a ramp. But thanks to the evil Ian, who worked me hard daily, I was able to walk out two weeks later -- a bit unsteady, but I walked.

All of the staff were caring and professional and made my stay much easier. Even the food was fantastic and made sure I had soft foods. Highly recommend.

TIM PHEIL

Yakima