To the editor — I am writing to say thank you to U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse for standing strong on Medicare Advantage. As a senior who needs this comprehensive health care, his support means everything to me.
With Medicare Advantage, I chose a private health plan that includes a lot of extra benefits without a bunch of added costs. My plan charges no premium, and they cap my out-of-pocket expenses. Still, I receive full coverage, including doctor appointments, prescriptions and hospital visits. The best part is the extra wellness care, from checkups to a free fitness membership. I just signed up for a Medicare Advantage program a few months ago and joined our brand-new YMCA Rotary Aquatics Center last week. I can’t wait to get in that new, spectacular pool!
Congressman Newhouse, thank you for helping to preserve Medicare Advantage – and my new pool membership! Many of my friends and I plan to attend the senior symposium you are sponsoring at the Harman Center on Feb. 20, so I can thank you in person and share a piece of cake with you to celebrate.
SHIRLEY OWENS
Yakima