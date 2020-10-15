To the editor — Thank you for saving my life! In October 1991, I read a letter from Cindy Peterson regarding Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I set up my first mammogram appointment. I was 38 and had no family history. In fact, my OB\GYN told me I didn’t need one until I was 40. Cancer was found in eight lymph nodes. I had a mastectomy followed by chemo.
Cindy became my mentor and dear friend. She fought a 25-year battle with cancer and passed in June 2006. I hope by sharing my story, I can inspire women to do breast exams and have regular mammograms. If I had waited to get my first mammogram at 40, I don’t think I would be here, writing this letter. Thank you, again.
MARILYN MASON
Yakima