To the editor — I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to all the employees and other individuals who are working diligently and selflessly to put together and distribute school lunches for families throughout the community every week.
The individuals working at the food distribution sites are always respectful, welcoming, and professional, which makes families feel comfortable and supported. We live in trying times where families may be struggling to provide meals for their children, but the determination and effort the Yakima School District has put forth has been phenomenal and appreciated by the community.
LISA RODRIGUES
Yakima