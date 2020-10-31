To the editor — On Oct. 16, I took my friend to his doctor’s appointment. Afterward, he said, “Let’s go out to eat.” We stopped at Powerhouse Grill in Yakima, a restaurant he and his wife frequent. The food was good, and service was great. Thank you to the people who paid for our meals.
Russ is a war veteran. He is kind man who still has his faculties about him. He is a fine human being. He has many stories to tell of his war days and years in the service. I pray that all he went through has not been in vain. He is one to salute.
THERESA JAMES
Toppenish