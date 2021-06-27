Thank ‘bleeding heart liberals’ for many of your rights
To the editor — Pat Fischer’s letter about the “crying liberal left” and voter ID lead me to assume that Ms. Fischer is not a person of color, not an immigrant, has rarely if ever experienced discrimination, been arrested or put her life on the line to obtain her legal right to vote. Many deserving citizens have obtained these rights because of “bleeding heart liberals” who believe in our Constitution and legal elections.
This isn’t just about IDs. It’s some state legislators demanding multiple audits, gerrymandering local areas to favor people who vote for their party, limiting drop boxes in communities of color, purging some eligible people from the voting rolls, restricting mail-in voting and giving themselves the right to overturn the results of legal elections.
Don’t buy the “protect the election” propaganda. This is truly voter suppression. All this conspiracy nonsense survives despite the fact there is absolutely no proof of wide spread voter fraud, tampering with votes by election workers or faulty voting machines found in the 2020 election.
A U.S.-sanctioned census shows our population is now comprised of 40% racial and religious minorities. This growing diversity makes some white Americans very fearful and is alarmingly dangerous to our democracy.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima