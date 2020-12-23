To the editor — Regarding complaints of Dan Newhouse’s support of Texas' challenge to election results, I have yet to see anyone respond substantively to his primary concern that voting procedure revisions did not conform to U.S. Constitutional requirement that such changes must be enacted by state legislatures, not by governors, etc. I do not know what the SCOTUS would do, but it is a legitimate question that needs to be answered. The SCOTUS rejection of Texas' lawsuit was only on procedural grounds of one state's standing to question another state's election procedure.
Our secretary of state, Kim Wyman, reported early in this election cycle that it took years for Washington to get its mail-in balloting procedures implemented correctly with signature verification for accuracy of the results. How is it so terrible that Newhouse has joined with those questioning the abrupt and seemingly unconstitutional adoption of voting procedures that varied from these states' legislative enactments?
I question whether it would change the presidential election results because it's likely to impact both candidates relatively equally. But our country needs an answer to this fundamental question of whether these non-legislative changes to voting procedures complied with the Constitution, and if not, what result?
ERIC GUSTAFSON
Yakima