To the editor — In my opinion many senators and congressmen gain an excessive amount of power due to their many terms in office. Sen. Mitch McConnell is a prime example. Senators should only serve a maximum of two terms, which is 12 years. Congressmen should only serve four terms, which is eight years. To balance the judicial with the legislative branches, Supreme Court justices should serve a maximum of 16 years, with new justices being nominated and approved on a rotating basis every two nonelection years by both the Senate and Congress.
I believe that Mitch McConnell and the Republican Party's reversal from their prior 2016 precedent that a Supreme Court justice should not be nominated and approved close to a presidential election is a clear example of excess power. It does not allow for the voting U.S. population to participate in this choice with their power to vote in a new president and legislators. Judges should be chosen on their intelligence, experience, and the ability to make fair and unbiased interpretations of the constitution, not politics.
It is time to restore the system of checks and balances and amend the Constitution.
VICTOR TOMOR
Selah