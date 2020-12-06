To the editor — Every day we are bombarded with the new number of COVID cases. Is there a difference between "cases" and "positive tests"? There may be hundreds of new positives, but do every one of those tests became an actual case of COVID-19? Wouldn't a huge percent of our population be ill if that were true?
How about sharing daily the number of people who had the disease and are now recovered? The way the news is presented, if you test positive, it's all doom and gloom. How many people test positive and never have a symptom? Let's tell the whole story.
J.J. BUTLER
Yakima