To the editor — I miss school, my teachers and my friends.
I miss singing in choir with Ms. Goranson.
I miss experiments in science with Mr. Rogers.
I miss colors and patterns in art with Mr. Caprile.
I miss starting pre-algebra with Mr. Beardemphl.
I miss projects in humanities with Ms. Olden.
I miss after-school programs, like Wacky Chefs.
I miss soccer and competition on the field.
My teachers try, but I miss their smiles and the chance to ask for help when I need it. They try to provide work, but it isn’t challenging. And I’m not learning anything new in most of my classes. Sitting at my kitchen table isn’t fun and I get bored.
I don’t want to miss seventh grade. I don’t want to miss new teachers, choir, science, leadership, pre-engineering, math and humanities. I don’t want to miss after-school programs and sports.
I want to go back to school.
LAUREN MATHEWS
Yakima