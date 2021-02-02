To the editor — I appreciated the article written by Janelle Retka concerning teachers going back to in-person instruction in the classroom. I was so disappointed to read that our state superintendent of schools seemed little concerned about whether or not the teacher had been vaccinated for COVID-19.
I strongly believe that all teachers should be eligible for a vaccine before they go back to in-person learning.
I care about our teachers. It appears our state superintendent is not as concerned about their health and/or safety.
CARMEN TOLLEFSON
Yakima