Second-grade teacher Julianne VanDyke leads class while wearing a mask and plastic face covering Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Cottonwood Elementary School in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I appreciated the article written by Janelle Retka concerning teachers going back to in-person instruction in the classroom. I was so disappointed to read that our state superintendent of schools seemed little concerned about whether or not the teacher had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

I strongly believe that all teachers should be eligible for a vaccine before they go back to in-person learning.

I care about our teachers. It appears our state superintendent is not as concerned about their health and/or safety.

CARMEN TOLLEFSON

Yakima