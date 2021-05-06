To the editor — The week of May 3 is National Teacher Appreciation Week and May is National Mental Health Month, a perhaps serendipitous coincidence?
Teachers and educators faced formidable challenges this school year as traditional student contact was upended by COVID. A new playbook was necessary calling for additional, sometimes new skill sets, perseverance, resilience and willingness to accept the changes requiring considerable mental toughness a la Mental Health Month.
Partnering with support staff, administrators, and a caring community the assessed educational needs of our valley’s students continue to be addressed. Though but a laic preacher at best, please join me in bringing back that bumper sticker, “IF YOU CAN READ THIS, THANK A TEACHER.”
TERRY NEAL
Yakima