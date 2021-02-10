To the editor — Patriotism, not communism. State Sen. Jim Honeyford has proposed a bill that would require all Washington students to learn about communism.
Why not teach them and make it a graduation requirement that all graduating students know how to stand and recite the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States and "The Star-Spangled Banner"? While they're at it, they can also teach them about patriotism and nationalism instead of communism. Or is that the wrong "ism" for Jim Honeyford?
Also, is Olympia going to provide the course curriculum, text books and the training for the teachers or are they going to leave that up to the Communist Party to provide? Is Olympia going to provide the funding for this requirement or is this going to be another unfunded requirement Olympia is good at?
"Ask not what your country can do for you -- ask what you can do for your country." -- John F. Kennedy's inaugural address, Jan. 20, 1961.
JIM DYJAK
Moxee