To the editor — Our 14th District representatives, Chris Corry and Gina Mosbrucker, and Sen. Curtis King recently secured $8.7 million for the environmental cleanup of the old Boise Cascade log yard.
While I applaud them for securing funding and I am grateful that it will be cleaned up, I am disappointed that the taxpayers have to foot a nearly $9 million bill for this. Growing up in Yakima, we always knew, seeing the log and operations happening there by the freeway, that the land would need environmental remediation.
Once again, private business reaped the profits of our resources and the taxpayers were left footing the bill. I hope our lawmakers will seek a way to recoup the taxpayer costs from Boise Cascade, which is still in business and making money, or pass laws making sure that, in situations like this where a business refuses to clean up its mess, its assets can be seized so that taxpayers aren't left with the bill yet again.
NAOMI FISHER
Goldendale