To the editor — The Tamakis did not just start helping people in minority communities yesterday; they've been here since day one. When he first became a lawyer, Blaine Tamaki helped me set up the first African American veteran-owned construction company in Yakima. Attempting to start a construction company in Yakima in the mid-'80s was like me running for governor of Idaho today. Tamaki was also very instrumental in helping me become the first African American in Yakima employed as a banker.
It has always been Tamaki Law full-force behind our minority community. When Henry Beauchamp started OIC of Washington, Tamaki was right there serving as an attorney, board member and mentor. One of the main reasons I admire the Tamaki family is that they practice what they preach.
Blaine and Precy could have sent their kids to any private school, but they chose to send them to grade school right here in east Yakima.
And to all of my brothers and sisters that benefited from the skills and education they obtained while attending classes at OIC, please don't forget who brought you to the party. Now that we have a few dollars in our pockets, please don't forget where you came from.
TOM DAVIS
Yakima