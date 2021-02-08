To the editor — When I was young, I was taught that there are two things you should never talk about with other people or in public: religion and politics. These two subjects create hostility. When people are passionate about what they believe and someone else tells them they are wrong for that belief, it creates hostility.
The letter from Jim King on Feb. 2 infuriated me. You want me in a re-education camp because I voted for Trump? Now, I could say the same for all who voted for Biden! I believe this is how everyone feels on both sides.
Thankfully, you can't get imprisoned for voting your conscience. (If you vote for any other reason, like skin color, gender, etc. then perhaps you should.) Somewhere along the line we became very vocal about politics and religion. (Perhaps when social media was invented.) We have divided ourselves by being so vocal and not respecting the other's view. The media has not helped either.
In the end, none of this will matter, except how we treat, help, love God, and love one another. No one gets out alive. The question is what do you want to answer for when you meet your maker.
PATRICIA SAGE
Yakima