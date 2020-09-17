To the editor — It is hard to imagine but the fires, disappearing ice caps, melting glaciers, rising seas, spreading infectious diseases, and warming climate are here to stay. This year could be the best year a newborn will experience. It is your fault, it is my fault, it is our fault. Certainly, some bear more of that burden than others. But we have all wasted precious decades ignoring the changing world around us.
We cannot turn back the tide, but together we may slow it down. By burning less fossil fuel, consuming less, traveling less, and having fewer children our nation and all nations will have an increased chance to thrive on this beautiful planet and perhaps save it from ourselves.
Please vote this year. The world is watching.
ERIC HOHMAN
Yakima