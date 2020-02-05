To the editor — With the closing of the hospital operated by Astria, we have been put in an untenable position of having only one hospital to care for a community of 100,000 or so souls. The time is now to do something about this.
Two of Yakima's larger real estate salespeople have told me they have lost major sales to incoming professionals who decided to go elsewhere due to the medical issues in Yakima. Please realize that many people living in Yakima do not have the funds for adequate medical help or simply do not have a family doctor to go to.
Therefore, I would like the Yakima County Commission or the Yakima Health District to begin an immediate review of creating a public health district to fund a second hospital in Yakima. It is simply time to recognize the need and do something about it. Further, we have four major higher education colleges in or around Yakima that have skilled medical programs that require on-the-job training as part of the curriculum. Why couldn't a second hospital be a training ground for these students? The answer is that it could.
GEORGE H. PECHTEL
Yakima