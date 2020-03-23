To the editor — Letter to the governor? Will it help? I fully support safety overall, and public safety needs to come first. How safe are we if we need to make 20 trips to the store to get eggs, rice and fresh fruit?
I have serious concerns about having food available to the elderly of our community. Most have limited transportation and can't make several trips to get their supplies. Should we be asking Gov. Inslee to help us keep the infrastructure in place to make sure products keep arriving at our family supermarket? I think we need help to ensure we can continue to get healthy food available to the public over this current crisis.
ELAINE BEAUDRY
Yakima