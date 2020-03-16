To the editor — Though the Astria administrators had no way to know it, in hindsight the eve of a pandemic is a terrible time to close a 150-bed hospital. We will soon desperately need every inch of medical space in the country as we confront the rapidly mounting number of severe COVID-19 infections, and we have an entire hospital sitting idle.
Forward-thinking politicians and community leaders should take whatever legal, financial and logistical steps needed to bring Astria back online as quickly as possible. This is not a time to be sitting on our hands wondering what to do next; this is a time for action. A few weeks from now could be too late for many people.
This moment of crisis needs bold and decisive leadership. Who will grasp the extent of the looming crisis and reopen Astria in time to save our at-risk parents, brothers, sisters, family and friends? This isn't a hypothetical question; it urgently needs an answer now.
DANIEL SMITH
Yakima