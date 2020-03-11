To the editor -- In 2018 the United Nations’ scientific panel on climate change stated that transforming the world economy must happen on a large scale to avert total disaster. World leaders under the Paris agreement commissioned this report. Scientists concluded it is technically possible to achieve the necessary results for survival but that given the political climate, it is unlikely.
Nonpartisan groups like Citizens’ Climate Lobby support The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The 350 Yakima Climate Action group promotes divestment from companies that invest in fossil fuels. Faith Action Network advocates for the common good by lobbying in Olympia and educates and informs us regarding legislation. League of Women Voters registers eligible voters and provides a variety of events to inform and educate us. Make rational decisions and participate in the census. Everything we do is interconnected.
Saying I won’t be around or that a particular event or crisis doesn’t affect me is a copout. Be intentional in making good choices; join a group that improves conditions for all humanity. Read the newspaper and watch news that is accurate and fact-based. Take personal responsibility for your own stewardship. Our concerted effort will make a difference now and in the future.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima