Take responsibility and vote, or else don’t complain
To the editor — As one who will very shortly be gaining the great privilege of being able to vote, I would like to urge all those who will be 18 this year, as is my case, those who have not yet had the chance to vote in a presidential election, and everyone who has not really bothered to vote very much to realize the importance of this duty as citizens and not take
it for granted. Whatever your views, it is better to stand up and represent them than never have your voice be heard.
Vote with knowledge, not bias. Take a little time to learn or refresh yourself about how and why this country came to be and why certain values and rights are so strongly fought for and need to be protected. Almost any American history book can aid you with this. Reading a bit each day until the election to better inform yourself about our country shouldn’t take very long and is well worthwhile.
This is already a very historic year and is bound to only become more so. So step up to your responsibility and vote. Voting does matter, and you can’t complain about the government if you don’t vote.
JOSEPHINE HEINE
Moxee