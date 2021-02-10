To the editor — What a non-pleasant surprise to open the newspaper on recently and learn that hackers now have the SSN, banking account, and other personal information of the 1.4 million Washingtonians who applied for unemployment benefits last year (Thank you, YHR, for keeping us informed so quickly!)
For those, like me, whose first question was "What the heck do I do to protect myself," I'd like to share the words of a wise man (Thank you, Dad):
- Call or go online and request an immediate credit report freeze with Experian (1-888-397-3742), Equifax (1-888-548-7878), and TransUnion (1-800-916-8800).
- Set up a one-year free Fraud Alert through Experian's website: https://www.experian.com. They also alert Equifax and TransUnion.
- If you have investments, lock them down by contacting your company.
- Change your bank account where you were receiving unemployment benefits.
- Enroll in free identity theft protection with AAA if you are a member.
- Check with the IRS to make sure no one has tried to file your tax return.
LEX TALAMO
Yakima