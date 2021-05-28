To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers, for voting against flying the Pride flag over City Hall. To me this flag represents a false religion. We have freedom of religion in the USA, and some even embrace more than one religion. We do not fly a flag and decorate government buildings to promote my church, so I do not believe we should promote this elite minority.
In 1960 I joined the U.S. Army, swearing to protect the flag and the Constitution. When I started school we pledged “allegiance to the flag of the United States of America ... one nation with liberty and justice for all.” When I was in high school two words (under God) were added to the pledge, which I liked even better. The USA is not perfect, but we have reasons to be thankful as well as humble. We should always be thankful, especially in November, but our governments should not promote pride and arrogance.
LAWRENCE PERRIGO
Yakima