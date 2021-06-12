To the editor — In response to the article encouraging the governor to continue the ban on evictions, I strongly disagree. The longer the ban is on the longer it hurts the economy, decreases affordable rentals, and worst of creates a mentality of “housing should be free”.
No one should be 12 to 18 months behind in the rent.
1. All counties have had access to federal and state funding. Kudos to Yakima County, as it has been distributing funds to landlords on behalf of tenants that are behind on the rent. If a tenant wants help it is there to have.
2. Nationally, there were 878,000 job openings in the US retail sector in March, a 53% increase from the same month last year, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Yakima there are “Hiring” signs all over town. There are sign-on bonuses for entry level sales, drivers, nurses, caregivers, construction, restaurants, and hotels just to name a few.
There is a shortage on rentals due to this moratorium. Let’s stop the bleeding and get on with housing providers being paid for their services.
PATTI HOENDERMIS
Yakima