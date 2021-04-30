To the editor — I am so frustrated with seeing people that have good incomes of well over $10,000 to $20,000 a month getting free state medical insurance. Some of these people own businesses that are doing quite well even in this pandemic.
I am 62 and my husband is 63 and we are retiring soon and because we make more than $3,000 a month in Social Security we do not qualify for any medical or food assistance. How is this fair to the elderly or families that really need it?
It isn't fair. We have worked our entire lives and paid taxes, Medicare and Social Security and we can't get any help. I have known elderly couples that have had to get divorced just to get help. How pathetic that is when people who have been married for years have to get divorced just to survive.
But let's help people who earn $10,00 to $20,000 a month and the people who haven't worked here, haven't paid taxes, don't contribute, etc., get free medical and food while others who have lived and worked their entire adult lives are shoved back in a closet and forgotten.
Again, pathetic and sad.
DEBBIE BARTHEL
Yakima