To the editor — I read a vitriolic letter to the editor calling the sex education bill “revolting” but failing to provide any facts on why she believes that.
In 2006, the Healthy Youth Act was passed by the Legislature. It requires that all sex education be medically and scientifically accurate and age-appropriate for students regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation and disability status. Referendum 90 makes this law mandatory and adds social and emotional learning for grades K through 3. These lessons are about making friends, having empathy, understanding boundaries, etc. These are the very same lessons being currently taught in elementary schools throughout our Valley and state.
This law does not require teaching about sex to this age group or any of the other crazy accusations I have heard over the past few months. Please go to the OSPI website (www.k12.wa.us), and read the facts about Ref. 90. I support this important bill that provides lifesaving, age-appropriate information to our children. Please educate yourself before voting on this important bill on the ballot and vote yes.
DEBORAH SEVERTSON-COFFIN
Yakima