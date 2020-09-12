To the editor — I urge your support of the honorable Elisabeth Tutsch to continue serving as judge for Yakima County Superior Court. Tutsch’s passion for our community and her commitment to justice for all makes her the right choice for Yakima County Superior Court.
I have witnessed Tutsch’s commitment to children and to our Yakima community firsthand through her service at Roosevelt Elementary School when I was leading Roosevelt’s parent-teacher organization. During those years, Tutsch consistently poured herself into making the school a positive, vibrant and supportive environment for all students.
Tutsch demonstrated her commitment to inclusive community through volunteering for any job during our monthly family nights. In fact, her family was often among the last to leave after cleaning tables, picking up garbage, and sweeping the gym. Tutsch also supported the school’s teachers in their classrooms through weekly volunteering, by generously donating enrichment materials, and by advocating for strong programs to benefit all children.
Tutsch demonstrates inclusive, service-oriented leadership. She has the personal qualities, intellect, passion and leadership to embody the highest principles of Yakima County Superior Court, and she deserves our support.
LAURA HARPER
Yakima