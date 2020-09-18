To the editor — Elisabeth Tutsch has been an involved Yakima resident for many years.
The YWCA has a special place in my heart, and our Yakima branch has grown with the help of volunteers, of which Elisabeth Tutsch is one. Her law training enabled her to start YWCA Legal Clinic with Volunteer Attorney Services — a necessity for battered women needing unaffordable legal help. Tutsch helped spot legal issues and recruit lawyers to assist domestic violence survivors. The first year of this clinic saw 56 clients, thanks to Tutsch. Later, her work at Northwest Justice Project helped with her volunteer efforts at YWCA in cooperating together to assure that domestic violence victims received needed legal help.
Having been a board member and a continual supporter of the YWCA, I’ve seen appreciation from the agency’s clients, and the difference this work makes in their lives. Being passionate in wanting women to succeed out of tough situations, I’ve been impressed with the expertise that Tutsch has been able to apply at the YWCA and see victimized women become productive, confident citizens. She is already a strong-thinking judge and has much to give this position in the future. Please join me on supporting Elisabeth Tutsch for Yakima County Superior Court judge.
ROBIN HUTTON
Yakima