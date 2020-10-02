To the editor — Judicial elections are nonpartisan affairs. The perception that political orientation matters in electing judges is fueled by U.S. Supreme Court nominations and the contentious nature of the confirmation process.
The U.S. Supreme Court decides between 100 and 150 cases a year on about 7,000 filings. On the other hand, there are over 200,000 filings in Washington state trial courts. The vast majority of judicial power is exercised in our trial courts, and politics rarely, if ever, come into play with the day-to-day business of the court.
I am voting for Judge Tutsch. I have practiced for nearly 23 years and my practice has focused on family law litigation, which means I am in court all the time. I have appeared in front of dozens of judicial officers over my career, and I want a judge who is prepared, consistent in his or her rulings, and respectful to the litigants that appear in court. Judge Tutsch is all of these things. In short, she cares about her service and her oath of office to follow the law. Please join me in voting for Judge Tutsch.
SHAWN MURPHY
Yakima