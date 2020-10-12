To the editor — Support Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for Yakima County Superior Court Judge.
I first met Elisabeth Tutsch in 2004 while advocating for Yakima County’s homeless. She is a founding member of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, which both she and I served as the first co-chairs for that organization. She then went on to help lead the formation of the Rod’s House homeless youth organization and served as its board chair for several years. In her previous position as the local director for Northwest Justice Project, Tutsch fought for the legal rights of county residents who needed legal assistance but couldn’t afford legal representation.
It was no surprise when Tutsch was selected to fill a vacancy on the Yakima County Superior Court bench. She was selected because of the respect her peers in Yakima County’s legal community have for her knowledge, skill and professionalism. I, too, have a great respect for Tutsch and have seen how her character and compassion have changed lives. Please join me in voting for Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for Yakima Superior Court judge.
TIM SULLIVAN
Yakima