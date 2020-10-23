To the editor — I encourage all voters of conscience to vote for Judge Elisabeth Tutsch for our Yakima County Superior Court bench. I have known Tutsch for at least 15 years. She is smart, diligent, just, ethical, kind and beholden to no one. She believes in justice for all, not just for those who can afford it. She believes we must hold people accountable to keep our community safe.She is the most highly rated of all candidates running for the Yakima County Superior Court. She far surpasses her opponent in experience, judgment, judicial comportment and skill.
Judge Tutsch has filed her necessary financial disclosures, reported her expenses and identified those who have supported her campaign. Our community has the right to know who has contributed to each campaign and how that money is spent; but as of this writing her opponent has reported only $600 in expenditures for his entire campaign and filed no reports of contributions or expenses after Aug. 14. Vote for a candidate who believes in accountability and transparency. Vote for Elisabeth Tutsch.
MEREDITH BRUCH
Yakima