To the editor — Retain Judge Elisabeth Tutsch as a trusted servant on our Yakima Bench.
The selection of ourjJudges should not become embroiled in political divisiveness. Regardless of our own political leanings or convictions, judges should be selected based on a demonstrated commitment to three fundamental principles:
Have they demonstrated an understanding, connection, and commitment to serve the needs of Yakima and its people?
Have they demonstrated an ability to actively care and listen to the people of our community?
Have they earned our trust by demonstrating an unwavering adherence to support the rule of law in their judicial decision-making? In other words, do they treat all people equally under the law irrespective of race, creed, political affiliation, religion, etc.?
Judge Elisabeth Tutsch roundly demonstrates all three of these principles. She has thus earned the privilege to continue her service on the Yakima County Superior Court bench. In short, I fully support voting to retain Judge Tutsch.
BILL PICKETT
Yakima