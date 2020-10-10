To the editor — Superior Court judge is a nonpartisan elected position. Not conservative. Not liberal. The signs that Bronson Faul’s supporters are putting up around Yakima are misleading the voters.
Suppose that you or a loved one are accused of a crime. Do you want that case judged by someone who has a predisposition for the prosecution or someone who is impartial, fair and willing to listen to all of the evidence? Do you want that case presided over by a judge who has three years of Superior Court experience and the overwhelming support of Yakima County lawyers or by someone who has virtually no Superior Court experience?
Superior Court is where the most serious cases are tried. Felony jury trials. Family law and child custody cases. Serious civil disputes. Don’t be misled. Vote to retain Elisabeth Tutsch as your Yakima County Superior Court judge.
JAMES HUTTON
Yakima